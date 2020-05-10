Seth Rogen And The Muppets Open The Disney Singalong

Seth Rogen and The Muppets opened the “Disney Family Singalong: Volume II”.
The segment opened with Rogen and Kermit speaking about how “lonely” isolation is before they all broke out into the “Muppets” theme song.
Other guests joined in including Idina Menzel, Keke Palmer and Katy Perry.
Twitter loved every moment:
Just a few of the songs in the second installment of the singalong include “Zero To Hero” and “Baby Mine”.
The special is in support of Feeding America to support their COVID-19 relief efforts.