Josh Gad Sings ‘When I Am Older’ From ‘Frozen II’ For ‘Disney Family Singalong’

“Frozen II” star Josh Gad performed a super “cool” rendition of “When I am Older” during the “Disney Family Singalong: Volume II”.
The singer, who plays Olaf in the Disney movie franchise, joined in on the Mother’s Day special by singing alongside his animated snowman character through a split-screen.
Viewers couldn’t help but notice that Gad was wearing a hat with the name “Samantha” written across the front.
The outfit choice was a tribute to a hilarious moment from “Frozen II”.
Fans of the movie took to Twitter to react to Gad’s performance – as well as his hat!
Gad later revealed Kristen Bell made it for him.
Last month, ABC hosted “The Disney Family Singalong” as a way for Disney fans across the world to access a little magic from their living rooms amid the coronavirus outbreak and nearly 13 million tuned-in.
During the special, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Ariana Grande, Michael Buble and Demi Lovato sang their favourite Disney tunes.
But after the success of the broadcast, the network announced “Volume II”.
Ryan Seacrest returns to host with all-new star-studded performances from Katy Perry, John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter, Jennifer Hudson, Lang Lang and more.
The show aims to highlight the incredible work that Feeding America has been carrying out during the coronavirus pandemic
Disney has also launched DisneyMagicMoments.com, a website where families can find fun, engaging and free Disney content.