Halsey Performs One Of Her Favourite Disney Songs For ‘Disney Family Singalong: Volume II’

There was no one better than Halsey to perform a song from “The Little Mermaid” than one of the movie’s biggest fans.

Halsey went all out for her performance with red hair, matching Ariel for her take on “Part Of Your World”.

Disney first held the singalong last month. The special was so successful they brought it back for “Disney Family Singalong: Volume II”.

The show aims to highlight the incredible work that Feeding America has been carrying out during the coronavirus pandemic

Disney has also launched DisneyMagicMoments.com, a website where families can find fun, engaging and free Disney content.