‘Step In Time’ And ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ Get A Makeover For ‘Disney Family Singalong’

“Mary Poppins” got a modern makeover during the “Disney Family Singalong: Volume II”.

The two-part performance started off with Derek Hough and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert performing “Step in Time” from their home complete with homemade chimney stacks and creative costumes.

Things were then turned over to Julianne Hough who brought it home with “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from her garden accompanied with clever CGI.

Disney first held the singalong last month. The special was so successful they brought it back for “Disney Family Singalong: Volume II”.

The special is in support of Feeding America which has been carrying out during the coronavirus pandemic