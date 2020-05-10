John Legend And Jennifer Hudson Perform Emotional Cover Of ‘Beauty And The Beast’ For ‘Disney Singalong’

It may be a “tale as old as time”, but John Legend and Jennifer Hudson brought a fresh new vibe to their performance of “Beauty and the Beast” during the “Disney Family Singalong: Volume II”.

The pair of Oscar-winners teamed up to sing an emotional rendition of the classic love song, which was first heard in the 1991 film of the same name.

Ahead of the performance, Hudson took to Twitter to wish a happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms out there.

Ahead of the performance, Hudson took to Twitter to wish a happy Mother's Day to all of the moms out there.

Last month, ABC hosted “The Disney Family Singalong” as a way for Disney fans across the world to access a little magic from their living rooms amid the coronavirus outbreak and nearly 13 million tuned-in.

During the special, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Ariana Grande, Michael Buble and Demi Lovato sang their favourite Disney tunes.

But after the success of the broadcast, the network announced “Volume II”.

Ryan Seacrest returned to host with all-new star-studded performances from Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera, Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter, Lang Lang and more.

The show aimed to highlight the incredible work that Feeding America has been carrying out during the coronavirus pandemic

Disney has also launched DisneyMagicMoments.com, a website where families can find fun, engaging and free Disney content.