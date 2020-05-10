Shakira Performs Her ‘Zootopia’ Song ‘Try Everything’ For The ‘Disney Family Singalong’

Shakira got back to her “Zootopia” family during the “Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” on Sunday night.

The award-winning singer performed the hit song “Try Everything” from the 2016 film where she played Gazelle.

While Shakira sang for the singalong, clips from the movie played as the words bounced on the bottom of the screen so viewers at home could sing too.

After the success of the first Disney Singalong last month, it was brought back for “Volume II”.

Just a few of the songs in the second installment of the singalong included “Zero To Hero” and “Baby Mine”.

The special was in support of Feeding America to support their COVID-19 relief efforts.