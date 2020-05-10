Christina Aguilera And Miguel Sing ‘Remember Me’ For ‘Disney Sing Along’ Special

Christina Aguilera And Miguel brought some Spanish flavour to the “Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” special.

The pair of powerhouse vocalists combined their talents to perform a special rendition of “Remember Me” from Disney Pixar’s “Coco”.

The track, which won Best Original song at the 2018 Academy Awards, was part of the movie’s Spanish-language soundtrack album.

RELATED: John Legend And Jennifer Hudson Perform Emotional Cover Of ‘Beauty And The Beast’ For ‘Disney Singalong’

Aguilera took to Twitter ahead of the show to tease the special performance.

Miguel also shared a clip with his fans on Instagram.

Last month, ABC hosted “The Disney Family Singalong” as a way for Disney fans across the world to access a little magic from their living rooms amid the coronavirus outbreak and nearly 13 million tuned-in.

During the special, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Ariana Grande, Michael Buble and Demi Lovato sang their favourite Disney tunes.

RELATED: Disney Gets Backlash For May The 4th ‘Terms Of Use’ Tweet

But after the success of the broadcast, the network announced “Volume II”.

Ryan Seacrest returned to host the all-new show with star-studded performances from Katy Perry, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson and more.

The music special aimed to highlight the incredible work that Feeding America has been carrying out throughout the coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Disney Moving Forward On Live-Action Remake Of ‘Hercules’ And Skylar Astin Wants In

Disney has also launched DisneyMagicMoments.com, a website where families can find fun, engaging and free Disney content.