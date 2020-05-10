Christina Aguilera Shows Off Her Daughter’s Attempt At Hitting High Notes In Instagram Stories Takeover

Christina Aguilera had a big Mother’s Day. From spending it with her kids to taking part in the “Disney Family Singalong: Volume II”.

Aguilera took over Billboard’s Instagram Stories on Sunday sharing her “diva in the making” daughter’s singing which has to be heard to be believed.

“Fun Fact: Summer has been practicing her high notes during quarantine. Next generation diva in the making! …the dogs are dying!” she wrote with the clip of Summer trying to reach her mom’s famously high notes.

She also shared pictures from her Mother’s Day and paid tribute to her own mom as well as all the moms out there.

“Today I’m celebrating my mom and all the mother figures in my life who have empowered me so much over the years to be strong, confident, speak my truth and be comfortable in my own skin,” she wrote.

Adding in another slide, “Shout out to all the mamas out there who are wearing 100 different hats each day – homeschooling, working from home, cooking, making art, and holding families together during this tricky time! I also know many of you may have to be away from your families and moms during this time, which is so hard. Thinking of you and sending love.”

Later on in the day, she took part in the “Disney Family Singalong” once again where she dueted with Miguel.

