‘American Idol’ Contestant Julia Gargano Puts Her Own Spin On ‘Beauty And The Beast’

Julia Gargano really got into “Disney Night” on “American Idol”.

Dressed in Belle’s classic yellow with candelabras behind her, Gargano belted out “Beauty and the Beast” from the Disney film of the same name.

“I love when you live in that little cry area of your voice,” judge Luke Byran said. “The song was a little bit low in my opinion, but you still owned those moments.”

Lionel Richie also had suggestions for Gargano on how to deal with her low register.

“Well, I call her ‘Julia Ga-gorgeous’ because her voice sounds ‘Ga-gorgeous’ and it is obvious she is ‘Ga-gorgeous’,” Katy Perry quipped while dressed as Dumbo’s mother fresh off her “Disney Family Singalong” performance.

“The star quality for you is already at a 10,” she added while agreeing with her fellow judges about where her voice “best sets”. “You are a star no matter what happens and I hope you go to No.1.”