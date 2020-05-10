Louis Knight Knocks Out ‘Lion King’ Classic On ‘American Idol’

Louis Knight charmed the judging panel once again with another endearing performance on season 18 of American Idol.

The British-born singer impressed judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry with his stripped-back rendition of “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” from “The Lion King”.

The contestants each performed a Disney song of their choice in celebration of Mother’s Day.

“Niall Horan better watch out because you’re coming in real quick,” said Perry, following Knight’s turn on the mic.

The pop star, who was dressed as an elephant in honour of “Disney Night”, continued: “I actually got lost in the performance thinking about your future in 10 years – you looking back at this moment and how wild this moment is for all of us.”

Due to COVID-19, the contestants have had to perform their weekly songs from their living rooms, kitchens and backyards.

Perry predicted that Knight would one day look back on this time and remember how he performed in his backyard with a ring light and an iPhone to nobody.

“What a time to be alive,” she added “You did a great job. I would say lean in vocally to your next performance and good luck with your life, because its going to be a good one I think.”

Overwhelmed by the comments, Knight responded: “Katy, that honestly means the world to hear from you so thank you so much!”