Benji Madden Celebrates Cameron Diaz’s First Mother’s Day

Benji Madden is honouring Cameron Diaz’s first Mother’s Day with a cute post.

“Best Wishes for All the Mother’s, we’re all lucky to have you,” Madden started his post before celebrating Diaz who welcomed her first child, Raddix, 4 months ago with Madden.

“It’s special day for us this year, Forever grateful to my wife for making me a Father, and taking such good care of us everyday,” he added alongside a picture of a painting. “Best Mom and Wife and Friend. Whether waking up extra early to take care of everyone (3 humans and a dozen animals) or doing all the research and reading to make sure we try our best to be good parents for our daughter, she’s a force of nature and I’m very grateful.”

The Good Charlotte rocker and actress have been together for 6 years, something Madden says is more “meaningful…each day.”

“I think wise to remind ourselves everyday, when we have a rare special person like this in our life, not to be the foolish person who takes it for granted. Fact is, No matter what happens at work, or what the world thinks/says, Cherish the Mothers and you can’t lose. Everything else you’ll be able to figure out- Happy home is worth more than Gold,” he ended his sweet post.

Diaz and Madden brought in the New Year announcing the birth of their daughter.

“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” Diaz wrote on social media while explaining that they will be raising her away from the spotlight.