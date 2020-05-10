‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Golden Buzzer Act Helps Out Vulnerable Youths After Spending 15 Months In Prison

A “Britain’s Got Talent” golden buzzer act has admitted to spending 15 months in prison for drug offences.

According to The Sun, Nabil Abdul Rashid was sentenced to three years in prison back in 2005.

However, the 34-year-old comedian only served half of the sentence because of good behaviour.

RELATED: Miracle The Dog Brings ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ To Tears As They Share How He Was Saved From The Illegal Meat Trade

Rashid claimed that he was “in a bad place” at the time of the arrest.

He told The Sun: “I found myself in the wrong crowd. I was still quite young. I had some stuff on me that I shouldn’t have had. I was in a bad place and that’s the case for a lot of young people today.”

RELATED: ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Mother Daughter Team Get The Golden Buzzer

Judge Alesha Dixon awarded the funnyman her “Golden Buzzer”, sending him straight through to the finals of the talent competition.

She said: “You are edgy, charismatic. I loved it!”

Rashid now dedicates his life to helping vulnerable youths and homeless people get back on the right path.

RELATED: Nurse Who Sang Song About Saving Lives For ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Judges Recovering From Coronavirus

Although the father-of-two likes to perform a more offensive style of comedy, Rashid insists that he runs joke ideas past the leader of his local mosque before trying them on an audience.