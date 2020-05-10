Taylor Swift Shares Video Of Herself As A Baby In Special Message For Mother’s Day

Taylor Swift is proving that her mom has always been her best friend.

In celebration of Mother’s Day, the 30-year-old “ME!” singer shared an adorable video that showed her having a candid chat with her mom back when she was just 10 months old.

Posting the video on Twitter, Swift wrote: “My conversations with my mom have always been and will always be some of my favorite memories”.

The clip sees the baby pop star showing off some impressive skills like counting to ten and saying the ABC’s before she was even one-year-old.

She added: “Our talks are everything to me. Myyyyyy goodness I love you Mom”.

Swift recently revealed that her mother, Andrea, has been suffering from a brain tumour, after first being diagnosed with cancer in 2015.

The musician opened up about her mom’s illness in her Netflix documentary “Miss Americana”.

Speaking to Variety Magazine, she said: “Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom. But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness.”