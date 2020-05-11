Emma Stone Looks Out Her Window To Deliver ‘Some Good News’ Weather Report

The weather is looking all right, as least in some parts of the world.

On the latest episode of John Krasinski’s web series, “Some Good News”, the host called Emma Stone to deliver the weather report.

Cutting to footage of the “Superbad” star, she peered out the window and said simply, “Looks pretty good.”

Over the past couple of weeks, Krasinski has developed a running gag of having celebs deliver hilariously concise weather reports.

So far, in addition to Stone, “Some Good News” has featured reports from Brad Pitt and Ryan Reynolds.