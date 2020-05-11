Ellie Kemper Reveals Reason She Felt Wrong Kissing Daniel Radcliffe On ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend’

Ellie Kemper tells Ellen DeGeneres why she felt awkward kissing Daniel Radcliffe, 30, while filming the new interactive Netflix special, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend” during Monday’s show.

The 40-year-old actress tells DeGeneres, “I kissed him multiple times, Ellen, and I felt so bad for him because a) I’m three times as old as he is, but b) I’m pregnant at the time of us shooting.

“I felt so bad he had to kiss this old pregnant lady over and over again. There was a moment when he like grazed my belly… it felt wrong, but he’s a trooper. He’s very lovely.”

Kemper also talks to DeGeneres about guest-hosting her show this season and reveals why it was one of the best days of her life.

She then shares her homemade, mini version of DeGeneres’ game “Holey Roller”, and raises $10,000 for Feeding America, thanks to Shutterfly.