Ellen Surprises Nurse Who Travelled To New York To Work On The Frontlines

The coronavirus pandemic is bringing out the selflessness in people.

On Monday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the host welcomed Barbara Edwards, an ER nurse from Florida who left her job and family behind to travel up to New York where she is working on the frontlines of the crisis.

“This is honestly very different from any vacation I would take to New York City,” Barbara jokes. “It really has just been overwhelming on the response from the people here.”

She adds, “New York City’s just opened their hearts to us.”

In a big surprise, Ellen also gifted Barbara with a special care package, along with $20,000.