Dillon James Has Katy Perry In Tears With Stunning ‘American Idol’ Mother’s Day Performance

Dillon James impressed the “American Idol” judges once again Sunday.

James, who has been open about his struggles with drug addiction, dedicated a stunning performance of Amos Lee’s “Hang On, Hang On” to his mom for Mother’s Day, which left Katy Perry in tears.

Perry shared, “You just feel a lot lighter and free-er, and what a beautiful story of being able to go through that and have your mother there just saying, ‘Come back and I’ll always be here.’ Isn’t that what the definition of a mother is?”

James also belted out “Our Town” from the “Cars” soundtrack for his Top-7 Disney-themed performance, with the judges loving it once again.

Perry praised, “I was engaged with your performance. You were makin’ love to the camera. It was so sincere, it was so beautiful, I’m proud of you.”

Luke Bryan added, “There were dynamics in there, there was emotion, it just felt great from top to bottom.”

Lionel Richie gushed, “You’re a storyteller. I wasn’t thinking about the notes, I was watching you tell us a story. You are a true artist, man.”