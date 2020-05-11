Snoop Dogg Is No Fan Of Tekashi 6ix9ine: ‘F**k 69 And Everybody Pushing His Line’

Snoop Dogg is firmly anti-Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Last month, 6ix9ine was released from prison over fears of contracting the coronavirus; since that time, he has released the record-breaking hit “Gooba”.

Not happy about the support 6ix9ine has received, Snoop commented on an Instagram post by TIDAL exec Elliott Wilson.

“They gotta stop pushing this [rat],” Snoop wrote. “All these media outlets making snitching cool. I’m old school. F**k 69 and everybody pushing his line right now, all New York GZ feel me on this and if you don’t f**k u2.”

In 2018, 6ix9ine was arrested on racketeering, weapons, and drug charges. He pled guilty in 2019, receiving a two-year sentence after testifying for the prosecution.