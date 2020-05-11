‘RHOA’ Stars Take Swipe At NeNe Leakes’ ‘Strategic’ Friendship With Wendy Williams

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast didn’t hold back as they questioned NeNe Leakes’ friendship with Wendy Williams during Sunday’s virtual season-12 reunion.

Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss took a swipe at Leakes, according to People, with Moore saying: “I don’t think that is a real friendship.

“I think that they both are not really being genuine and honest with each other.”

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Says Husband Gregg Had ‘Inappropriate’ Chats With An Employee

Burruss added, “Personally, I think NeNe’s very strategic with her friendships. The Wendy situation to me, I feel like that’s definitely strategic.

“Wendy is very beneficial as her friend. She’s on a major platform. [NeNe] can feed [Wendy] information so that she can say it to the people and so that it favours NeNe. So it’s easy for me to see why she doesn’t want that friendship to go totally under the bridge.”

Andy Cohen had asked Leakes if she and Williams were still on good terms, to which she replied: “I just assume we’re in a neutral place, that’s all I can tell you. It’s just neutral, we’re okay. We’re okay.”

The discussion came after Williams slammed Leakes on her show last month after the reality TV star tried to FaceTime her for a chat.

The host shared, “You know I don’t have face or time for FaceTime, period. If I don’t do it for my own parents of the show, why would I be doing it for someone over there? I like NeNe but she’s still an over-there person to me.

“I made it very clear, I am not a Housewife. Sorry, my career is a bit… different… than being a Housewife. I don’t need that kind of attention. Like, I know I make this look easy and I know I have my ratchet ways, but the fact is, I worked 35 years of my life to sit here for 11 seasons. I’m not slumming for being some add-on out the suitcase for some Housewife. And yeah, for me, that is slumming. For where I am.”

Moore commented on Williams’ quote: “She was saying the most degrading things. And if that was someone who is truly your friend, why would she go on her platform and basically say, ‘I am Wendy Williams. That is why I am the Queen of Daytime TV. And you don’t come for the queen.’ She doesn’t think anything of you!”

Shereé Whitfield and Michael Rapaport then spoke about the friendship on “Watch What Happens Live”. See more in the clip below.