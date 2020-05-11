Ed Sheeran Gives Surprise Music Lesson To Primary School Students

A group of locked-down primary school students in the U.K. just got a special surprise from Ed Sheeran.

According to the Sun, Timothy Spoerer, music director at Ecclesbourne Primary School in London, welcomed the singer onto a Zoom call with his students.

“I basically wasn’t very smart at school I thought I was an idiot for a very long time,” Sheeran revealed to the kids. “I couldn’t do maths, science, and English, and I was told to be successful in life you had to do those things.

“I loved playing music, that’s what made me happiest. My dad always said to me, ‘If you want to be a musician work really hard at it.'”

Sheeran also said, “I wanted to make music my job but it was a lot of hard work and struggling; essentially the way I got my income and paid my bills was by playing covers at weddings.”

When asked if he will be releasing any new music soon, the singer said, “Not for a while, some time next year. I need a year off not doing anything. Getting back to normal life.”