Hugh Jackman Is Taking Film Classes While In Self-Isolation

Hugh Jackman is going to film school.

According to Page Six, the “Wolverine” star has been using his quarantine time to take a Columbia University film class called “Reel Pieces” taught remotely by professor Annette Insdorf.

Appearing on an online panel with Insdorf for the 92Y, Jackman reportedly said the class has influenced the way he watches movies now.

“It’s made me see a bigger picture of every script that comes in, whether it be ‘How does this help me grow as an artist,’ or ‘Why are we telling this story?’” he said.

The weekly film class covers the history of film from 1939 to 1989.