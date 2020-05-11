Matt Lucas Pokes Fun At British Prime Minister Boris Johnson With Spoof Coronavirus Speech Video

Matt Lucas took a swipe at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Sunday after he gave a speech to the nation amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Lucas apparently thought Johnson’s speech unclear and poked fun at it on social media.

Lucas said in the short clip, “So, we are saying don’t go to work, go to work, don’t take public transport, go to work, don’t go to work.

“Stay indoors, if you can work from home go to work, don’t go to work. Go outside, don’t go outside. And then we will, or won’t, something or other.”

Some joked Lucas’ video was actually clearer than that of Johnson.

The PM’s speech included, “Work from home if you can, but you should go to work if you can’t work from home… and when you do go to work, if possible, do so by car or, even better, by walking or bicycle.

“We want it to be safe for you to get to work, so you should avoid public transport if at all possible, because we must and will maintain social distancing, and capacity will therefore be limited.”

Almost 32,000 people have died of coronavirus so far in the U.K.

See more in the clip below.