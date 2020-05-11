Reese Witherspoon Has Days Where She Will ‘Lay On The Floor And Cry’ When She Feels ‘Overwhelmed’

Reese Witherspoon may look like she has it all together but even she has days on which she finds life difficult to deal with.

The 44-year-old actress, producer, fashion line founder, activist, and mother of three admits to sometimes bursting into tears when she’s feeling overwhelmed.

“Oh my gosh, I’ll lay on the floor and cry. Or I’ll sit in my car and cry. Yeah, sometimes I’m totally overwhelmed. I’m overwhelmed,” she tells CBS’ “Sunday Morning” in a new interview.

Despite having a full plate, Witherspoon prioritizes making the industry a better place for women, adding she’s willing to “put in the hours” to make it happen.

“I really want to change things. I really want, I see younger women in our industry and I want them to have a better experience. I want to see that they have a beautiful idea of what the future could hold,” she says. “I will put in the hours. And I bet on myself. I’m my own lottery ticket and I always think that. If no one else shows up, I know I will show up, and I know I will do the work.”

One thing Witherspoon isn’t so sure of is how production moves on from the current pandemic.

“You can’t really shoot a TV show socially distancing, can you?” Witherspoon asks. “The thing that we’re most confused about is love scenes. We’re like, Hmmm, how are you gonna make out? We’re just going to have to get creative.”