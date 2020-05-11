‘American Idol’ Remote Finale To Feature ‘We Are The World’ Performance

“American Idol” is getting ready to air its first-ever remote finale.

On Monday, the show announced that its season finale, airing May 17, will feature special guests and performances, E! News reported.

Lionel Richie will be performing an epic rendition of “We are the World” with Katy Perry, Luke Bryant and form “Idol” contestants Alejandro Aranda (a.k.a. Scarypoolparty), Gabby Barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard, and Scotty McCreery.

“Harriet” star Cynthia Erivo will perform a medley of Aretha Franklin songs along with the Top 11, and Rascal Flatts will be on hand to perform “Bless The Broken Road”.

As well, Luke Bryan will take the stage to sing his new single “One Margarita”, and Katy Perry will perform her single “Daisies” for its TV debut.