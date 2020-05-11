Spoiler Alert: Jodie Comer Talks Explosive ‘Killing Eve’ Episode, Says There Was A Time ‘I Just Wanted To Cry My Eyes Out’

Spoiler alert: Do not read if you haven’t seen “Killing Eve” season 3, episode 5.

Jodie Comer spoke to Vanity Fair about Sunday’s explosive episode of “Killing Eve”.

Comer plays Villanelle in the much-loved show. The latest ep focused on her character as she headed to Russia before killing her mother (played by Evgenia Dodina) and setting fire to the family’s farmhouse.

The Emmy-winning actress shared, “This episode changed, like, a million times. This was a great opportunity to delve into this part of her life and discover what it actually means to her… this is why she does what she does.”

Villanelle arrived in Russia wearing quite the outfit; a beige blazer, a baby blue turtleneck, dark brown checkered pants and black suede creepers.

Comer said of the ensemble, “[There] was a really androgynous feel to that, which I really liked, and it was something that felt a little bit outdated. It was almost like she put it on purpose so we know where it was that she was going.”

She said her scene with Dodina took nearly seven hours to film: “I just wanted to cry my eyes out.

“I felt such a deep connection to her, which was actually so lucky. She is just so spectacular. The kind of power that she holds when you do a scene is so intense.”

Viewers loved Sunday’s episode so much that they called for Comer to win all of the awards for her outstanding performance.

