‘Back To The Future’ Reunion Brings Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd & More Back Together

This is heavy, Doc!

On Monday at noon ET, Josh Gad is hosting another new episode of his movie and TV reunion series “Reunited Apart”, this time bringing together the cast and crew of the 1985 classic “Back to the Future”.

Both Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd will attend remotely, with plenty of special guests set to join.

Gad teased the reunion on social media last week, blocking out the images of all the other guests set to appear, and celebs like Kate Hudson and Joel McHale commented in anticipation of the event.

In the previous, inaugural “Reunited Apart” episode, Gad brought together the stars of the similarly Steven Spielberg-produced ’80s classic “The Goonies”.

The series is also raising funds for coronavirus relief efforts around the world.