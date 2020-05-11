Ryan Murphy Announces ‘American Horror Story’ Spinoff Featuring ‘AHS’ Cast Regulars

There’s more “horror” coming from Ryan Murphy.

The “American Horror Story” and “Hollywood” creator announced an anthology spinoff series is in the works featuring his “AHS” cast regulars, including Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Dennis O’Hare, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, and more.

Each hour of “American Horror Stories” will be a self-contained episode. While it hasn’t officially been confirmed, the anthology series will likely find a home on FX, which is home to “AHS”. Murphy also has a development deal with Netflix.

He posted on Instagram: