Ryan Murphy Announces ‘American Horror Story’ Spinoff Featuring ‘AHS’ Cast Regulars

There’s more “horror” coming from Ryan Murphy.
The “American Horror Story” and “Hollywood” creator announced an anthology spinoff series is in the works featuring his “AHS” cast regulars, including Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Dennis O’Hare, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, and more.
Each hour of “American Horror Stories” will be a self-contained episode. While it hasn’t officially been confirmed, the anthology series will likely find a home on FX, which is home to “AHS”. Murphy also has a development deal with Netflix.
He posted on Instagram:
“American Horror Story” cast zoom call…where we reminisced about the good times…the spin off we're doing called "American Horror Stories" (one hour contained episodes)…when we will start filming the next season of the mothership…and other stuff I cannot print. It was so much fun and I'm glad we caught up. I miss everyone!