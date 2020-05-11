Blue Ivy Appears To Crash Grandmother Tina Knowles’ Mother’s Day Video

Blue Ivy is running the show.

On Sunday, Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles shared a sweet Instagram video alongside former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland, in light of Mother’s Day.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Shares Video Of Herself As A Baby In Special Message For Mother’s Day

“Happy Mother’s Day,” Rowland said as she sat in the sun next to Knowles, who added, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers out there.”

Ending off the video, which also was meant as a tribute to Rowland’s late mother Doris Rowland Garrison, an adorable voice in the distance could be heard saying, “And don’t forget all the beautiful daughters out there, which I am one of.”

While Knowles did not reveal who was speaking at the end, many fans have been speculating in the comments of the video that the voice belongs to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s eight-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

“Blue wants her acknowledgment for making her mom a mom,” one user wrote.

RELATED: Benji Madden Celebrates Cameron Diaz’s First Mother’s Day

Meanwhile, Knowles also shared separate Instagram posts acknowledging her daughters Beyonce and Solange for being the most “amazing” mothers.