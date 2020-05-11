Collin Gosselin, 16, Praises Stepmom In Mother’s Day Post

Collin Gosselin, the son of “Kate Plus 8” star Kate Gosselin and her ex-husband Jon Gosselin, praised his stepmother in an Instagram post on Sunday, Mother’s Day.

Collin, 16, shared a since-deleted lengthy post for Jon’s longtime girlfriend Colleen Conrad.

He wrote, according to Just Jared: “Turns out today is Mother’s Day, today we pay love forward to our mothers, but I don’t think mother can describe all the things Colleen has done for me.”

He continued, “Yes a mother clothes her children and cooks for them but it’s the best feeling when your mother or mother figure is one of your best friends and always has your back, the one who always shares that laugh of the humour only you guys get.”

“I could call it Mother’s Day, but it’s more than that, Colleen, you are so much more than a mother to me, you are one of my guidelines and one of my guiding lights,” Collin continued. “Thank you doesn’t say enough, I love you so much and you’ve done so much for me that claims you my strong, happy, loving and awesome mother figure, you’re irreplaceable. Thank you so much Colleen love you so much!!!”

Mother’s Day fell on May 10 this year, which was also Collin and his sextuplet siblings’ 16th birthday. Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Leah, Joel and Aeden all celebrated the milestone on social media.

They also have 19-year-old twin sisters, Cara Nicole and Madelyn Kate.

Collin has lived with his dad since 2018 after spending three years in a special needs boarding school.

Meanwhile, Kate Gosselin shared a sweet birthday message on Instagram for her sextuplets.