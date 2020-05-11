Eddie Murphy Introduces His Sexy Soul-Man Character For ‘Feeding America Comedy Fest’

Eddie Murphy is bringing back the funny.

The comedian appeared Sunday night during the “Feeding America Comedy Festival” and debuted a new character, a fictional soul singer named Murray Murray.

RELATED: Eddie Murphy Admits He Now Finds Some Of His Jokes From The ’80s To Be ‘Cringey’

Eddie Murphy Debuts New Character for Feeding America Comedy Festival https://t.co/0OclM27B2l — TMZ (@TMZ) May 11, 2020

“If you got a record player, you know Murray Murray,” Murphy said in character, according to USA Today. “If I got this voice and Jesus couldn’t sing, then it must be the Voice of the Lord. All I am is a gift from God.”

He added, “I coined the phrase ‘I have a dream,’ before Martin Luther King. That was actually going to be the name of my album, I Have a Dream. He liked the way that flowed, with a good hook. He took that and run with it.”

RELATED: Eddie Murphy, Renée Zellweger & More Discuss Their Careers & Why They Took A Break From Acting In ‘Vanity Fair’ Hollywood Issue

Murray Murray then explained that his career came to a halt due to “soul-itis.”

“My doctor told me I was one note from dying of soul-itis,” he said.