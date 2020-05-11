Zac Brown Band Debuts Heartfelt New Song On John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’

Zac Brown Band’s giving fans new music in the best way possible.

On Sunday’s episode of John Krasinski’s hit web series “Some Good News” (“SGN”), the actor officiated a couple’s wedding virtually over Zoom and surprised them with the whole cast of “The Office” and Zac Brown.

Since the bride’s father was joined remotely and couldn’t walk his daughter down the aisle, Krasinski insisted he had the perfect back-up plan.

“I don’t know if you guys are country fans, but a good friend of mine has written a song for exactly this occasion,” announced the actor before Brown joined the call. “We’re gonna kick-off this ceremony here we go guys! She’s walking down the aisle to Zac Brown.”

Brown delivered an acoustic performance of the band’s new song “The Man Who Loves You The Most” and had everyone in tears.

The emotional new ballad, which was written from the depths of quarantine, is about a father’s unconditional love for his daughter.

“The Man Who Loves You The Most” will be released later this summer.