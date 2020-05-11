Watch: ’13 Reasons Why’ Cast Says Goodbye Ahead Of Final Season Airing Next Month

“13 Reasons Why” is coming to an end.

The controversial Netflix series is set to debut its fourth and final season on June 5, and in anticipation the show released a new behind-the-scenes video of the cast’s final table read.

“I will never forget this experience for the rest of my life,” star Alisha Boe says while crying in the video, as she and her co-stars say their goodbyes.

The official description of the final seasons reads, “Liberty High School’s Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they’ll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever.”

Season 4 of “14 Reasons Why” will feature 10 episodes.

After premiering in 2017, the teen drama faced controversy over its depiction of suicide, and in the years since, a scene showing the character Hannah Baker’s death was cut from the series.