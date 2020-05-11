Justin And Hailey Bieber Admit They Are Loving Being Quarantined Together: ‘It’s Fun Having This Extra Time Together’

Justin and Hailey Bieber are making the most of their time together during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the latest Facebook Watch episode of “The Biebers On Watch”, the newlyweds played a game of Jenga while asking each other questions about life under quarantine.

But according to Hailey, 23, being stuck together 24/7 isn’t so bad, “It’s fun having this extra time together.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Shares Fan-Made ‘Stuck With U’ Music Video Featuring Tom Holland

And for Justin, 26, who was supposed to kick-off his world tour Thursday, he says, “I feel like we’re getting to know each other still, everyday.”

“My hope is that we never stop getting to know each other… that’s kind of my goal in marriage til we’re 100 we still are learning something new about each other,” Hailey added.

But between the Nerf gun attacks, working out and watching the Michael Jordan docuseries “The Last Dance”, the couple are also working on the singer’s Lyme disease treatments. And according to Hailey, she’s glad her hubby’s tour has been cancelled, for now.

RELATED: Ariana Grande And Justin Bieber’s ‘Stuck With U’ Music Video Was Filmed Only Using An iPhone

“When the tour does come back around and when you go out you’re gonna be so strong and healthy and that makes me feel a little bit better,” she said.

New episodes of “The Biebers On Watch” drop Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, only on Facebook Watch.