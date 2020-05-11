Amy Schumer’s Son Gene Makes An Adorable Cameo During ‘Today Show’ Interview To Talk New Cooking Show

Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer had an adorable interview crasher – their son Gene.

The couple was speaking with Savannah Guthrie for a segment about their new Food Network Canada cooking show when 1-year-old Gene popped in for a sweet cameo.

“Here’s the little guy!” Schumer says of the beaming Gene, who turned 1 last week. “Say hi, buster! Be cute! Be cuter!”

RELATED: Amy Schumer Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute As Son Gene Turns 1

“He can’t be any cuter,” Guthrie replies.

“He’s clapping, he can walk around,” Schumer explains. “Yesterday, he was collecting pine cones and I’ll say it, he was hoarding them. He was hoarding pine cones.”

It’s not just pine cones that Gene loves, he also has a special bond with the family’s toy poodle, Tatiana, named after Canadian “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany.

“They’ve become really good friends, so they wrestle over stuffed animals and stuff,” she says.

The “Trainwreck” star also revealed that she and Fischer are taking quarantine in stride.

RELATED: Amy Schumer Opens Up About Husband’s Autism Spectrum Diagnosis, Family Plans And More With Howard Stern

“It’s been pretty much the same as always,” Fischer says. “We’re homebodies.”

“Yeah, we’re like really introverts. It’s not like we’re like, ‘Oh we miss the bars and restaurants!’ He’s a chef so we’re home anyway. It’s kind of just like, now, we have an excuse,” she adds. “Being in quarantine with your husband … [there are] highs, lows,” she teased. “No, it’s been great. … You just have to keep going. You bicker for a second and then you just have to keep rolling.”

Their new cooking show “Amy Schumer Learns To Cook” will air on Food Network Canada Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The eight-episode series is filmed in quarantine, with the help of the couple’s nanny, Jane, as Fischer attempts to teach Schumer how to make a few meals.