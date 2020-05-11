Prince Harry Pays Tribute To World War II Veterans, Celebrates VE Day During ‘One Show’ Appearance

Prince Harry paid tribute to Second World War veterans as he appeared on “The One Show” Monday.

The BBC show, which switched to BBC2 for the evening, saw Harry highlight some vets as part of the program’s coverage around the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day), which took place on Friday in the U.K. and Europe.

He spoke about The Guinea Pig Club, and its modern-day equivalent, the CASEVAC Club.

As the nation was celebrating #VEDay, the Duke of Sussex took part in a special film to commemorate the bravery of veterans in various conflicts.#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/BqbLnNjaOu — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) May 11, 2020

The Duke of Sussex also joined a Zoom call on Tuesday last week to speak with Maggie Wilson, widow of former GPC member Sandy Saunders, who The Duke met, and Andy Perry, son of former GPC member Jack Perry.

Also on the call were David Wiseman and Dave Henson, both founding members of the CASEVAC Club and veterans who The Duke has worked with on many projects including the Invictus Games.

RELATED: Prince Harry Marks What Would Have Been The Invictus Games Opening With A Video Message

The Duke of Edinburgh was President of the GPC until it disbanded a few years ago. Inspired by the stories of the club, as well as Harry’s own experience of supporting vets through initiatives like the Invictus Games, he added his support to help establish a club for those wounded in combat in Afghanistan or Iraq.

The CASEVAC Club was one of the military and veteran initiatives that was started by The Royal Foundation.

Harry’s tribute comes after Prince Charles and Camilla led the U.K. in two-minutes of silence on Friday, May 8. Prince William, Kate Middleton and the Royal Family’s Twitter accounts also shared messages to mark the special day.

After leading the nation in a two-minute silence on #VEDay75, The Prince of Wales lays a wreath and The Duchess of Cornwall lays flowers in remembrance of those who died in the Second World War. pic.twitter.com/mZJgc2WBtW — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 8, 2020

Today marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day — 75 years since the guns fell silent at the end of the Second World War in Europe. On this day millions of people took to the streets and pubs to celebrate peace, mourn their loved ones, and to hope for the future. #VEDay75 pic.twitter.com/Vjv9faqXcK — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 8, 2020