Prince Harry Pays Tribute To World War II Veterans, Celebrates VE Day During ‘One Show’ Appearance

Prince Harry paid tribute to Second World War veterans as he appeared on “The One Show” Monday.
The BBC show, which switched to BBC2 for the evening, saw Harry highlight some vets as part of the program’s coverage around the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day), which took place on Friday in the U.K. and Europe.
He spoke about The Guinea Pig Club, and its modern-day equivalent, the CASEVAC Club.
The Duke of Sussex also joined a Zoom call on Tuesday last week to speak with Maggie Wilson, widow of former GPC member Sandy Saunders, who The Duke met, and Andy Perry, son of former GPC member Jack Perry.
Also on the call were David Wiseman and Dave Henson, both founding members of the CASEVAC Club and veterans who The Duke has worked with on many projects including the Invictus Games.
The Duke of Edinburgh was President of the GPC until it disbanded a few years ago. Inspired by the stories of the club, as well as Harry’s own experience of supporting vets through initiatives like the Invictus Games, he added his support to help establish a club for those wounded in combat in Afghanistan or Iraq.
The CASEVAC Club was one of the military and veteran initiatives that was started by The Royal Foundation.
Harry’s tribute comes after Prince Charles and Camilla led the U.K. in two-minutes of silence on Friday, May 8. Prince William, Kate Middleton and the Royal Family’s Twitter accounts also shared messages to mark the special day.