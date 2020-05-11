New Photo Book Gives An Intimate Look At Dwayne Johnson’s Life

Fans of Dwayne Johnson are about to get an intimate, detailed look at his life through a new photo book by his friend.

The Rock: Through the Lens: His Life, His Movies, His World features photos compiled by Johnson’s longtime pal and producing partner Hiram Garcia. Garcia met Johnson in college and is the brother of his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

The new book features photos of Johnson on the set of movies like “Jumanji: The Next Level” and the upcoming “Jungle Cruise”, as well as personal family snapshots featuring the actor and his wife Lauren Hashian and their young daughters, Jasmine Lia and Tiana Gia. The former WWE star is also dad to 18-year-old Simone, his daughter with Garcia.

“I wanted to create something for DJ that would serve as a trip down memory lane. Then, upon looking at everything holistically, I realized there was a story here that other people might enjoy too,” Garcia says of the book, which includes many unreleased photos.

“I’m honoured to give a glimpse – from my perspective – into the life of a brother, friend and colleague whom is admired and beloved by so many around the world,” he adds.

The book will be released in September and is available for pre-order now.