Shaquille O’Neal Calls For The NBA Season To Be Cancelled

The time has come to “scrap the season,” says Shaquille O’Neal.

The NBA suspended its season in March, with only five games left in the regular season and the playoffs about to begin, but the former basketball star says the whole season should be cancelled.

“Everybody go home, get healthy, come back next year,” the four-time champion said, according to the BBC.

“To try and come back now and do a rush playoffs as a player? Any team that wins this year, there’s an asterisk,” he continued. “What if a team that’s not really in the mix of things all of a sudden wins with a new play-off format? Nobody is going to respect that. So scrap it. Worry about the safety of the fans and the people. Come back next year.”

The 48-year-old basketball star also has sympathy for the players, who might have done well this season.

“I understand how players are feeling. I really do,” he said. “But any team that gets it done this year, there’s going to be an asterisk on that championship. However long it takes for us to get 100 per cent back to normal, I’m willing to wait.”

He added, “All it takes is one person. After the game, you’ve still got to go home. What if one person gets sick? Then we start from zero again.”