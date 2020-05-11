Drake’s 2-Year-Old Son Says ‘Dada’ In Cute Instagram Video

Drake’s 2-year-old son Adonis Graham said “dada” in an adorable Instagram video over the weekend.

Adonis’ mom, Sophie Brussaux, posted a clip of the cute tot trying on some new jeans before he asked for his dad.

The video comes after Drake shared photos of the little one on social media for the first time back in March.

RELATED: Drake Releases ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’

The rapper hadn’t shared any pics of Adonis since it was revealed in 2018 he’d welcomed a baby with Brussaux, who gave birth in October 2017.

Drake recently said that posting the pictures of his son on Instagram “was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world and I just felt like… It wasn’t even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned.”

He added in the “Young Money Radio” on Apple Music chat with Lil Wayne, “I just woke up one morning and I was like, ‘you know what? This is just something that I want to do.’ I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket. So, I just wanted to free myself of that.”