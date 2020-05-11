Celine Dion Enlists Jean-Pierre Ferland For ‘Une Chance Qu’on S’a’ Performance For Quebec COVID-19 Relief

Celine Dion has a special performance of “Une Chance Qu’on S’a” for COVID-19 relief efforts.

The Canadian icon debuted the cover on Monday, featuring Jean-Pierre Ferland and other artists from Quebec including Ginette Reno, Lara Fabian, Alex Nevsky, Ariane Moffatt, Marc Hervieux, 2Frères, Marc Dupré, Guylaine Tanguay, Annie Villeneuve, Charlotte Cardin and more.

RELATED: Andrea Bocelli And Celine Dion Send Message Of Unity In Lyric Video For Beloved Track ‘The Prayer’

It was such an honour to perform with so many wonderful artists from my home province of Quebec on "Une chance qu’on s’a". The song is now on all streaming services. All proceeds will go to @pfquebec and @sosviolence . – Celine xx…

Find the song here 👉🏼 https://t.co/Ci4Fm7kof2 pic.twitter.com/xS9gwA8fn8 — Celine Dion (@celinedion) May 11, 2020

The song was made to benefit Les Petits Frères, which helps the elderly affected by the pandemic and Quebec’s domestic violence hotline SOS Violence Conjugale.

“It was such an honour to perform with so many wonderful artists from my home province of Quebec on ‘Une chance qu’on s’a,'” she captioned a clip of the video on Twitter. “All proceeds will go to @pfquebec and @sosviolence.”

RELATED: Canadian Icons Celine Dion And Shania Twain Take Part In ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’

Dion has regularly been supporting the relief efforts amid the pandemic. The singer made appearances in both the “One World” and “Stronger Together” benefit concerts.

Most recently, Dion joined forces with Andrea Bocelli for a music video for “The Prayer”, a collab with Lady Gaga and John Legend and more, from “One World: Together At Home”.