Sarah Chalke Gives The Scoop On ‘Scrubs’ Cast Reunion

The cast of “Scrubs” was supposed to reunite in person next month, but now it will go virtual.

Speaking to NME, star Sarah Chalke revealed the news, following the announcement that the ATX TV Festival in Austin has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

“In terms of a reunion, we were supposed to go as a cast to [ATX TV Festival] next month, and so since that can’t happen I think we’re going to do it next year instead,” Chalke said. “This year we’re going to do a Zoom or whatever platform of a reunion. So I’m really looking forward to that.”

The actress said the reunion will take place around the same time the festival was original scheduled to be held, from June 5 to 7.

“We haven’t really hammered any of the details, but we’re probably going to be a panel chat, just everybody saying ‘hi’, and I’m sure most of the cast will be able to make it and [creator] Bill [Lawrence],” she said. “It will be fun!”

Chalke also remembered co-star Sam Lloyd, who passed away from cancer earlier this month.

“It’s so upsetting about Sam, he was just the most wonderful person,” Chalke said. “He was the nicest man, and so talented and so funny, and such a huge loss. It’s really devastating.”