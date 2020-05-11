Sandra Oh Recreates ‘Princess Diaries’ Line, Talks First ‘Big’ Role In ‘Mr. Bean’ Movie

All actors have to start somewhere and for Sandra Oh, that was the Mr. Bean movie, “Bean”.

The Canadian star was on “The Graham Norton Show” where she revealed her first big American role was in the 1998 comedy starring Rowan Atkinson as his bumbling alter ego, Mr. Bean.

“His very first movie was my very first gig in America,” Oh tells a shocked Graham Norton. The actress recalls shooting the movie in the fall of 1995, after her Genie Award-winning turn in the Canadian film “Double Happiness”.

RELATED: Sandra Oh Plays Game Of ‘Is It Canadian?’ With Jimmy Kimmel & Gets The Perfect Score

“I was very young. I was probably around 23 or 24 and I had just come to L.A.,” she recalls. “It was recently on television and I cannot believe my hair. I gotta tell you, that was such a great experience.” Oh says working with Atkinson was a blast, revealing he had the cast in stitches while filming.

“We could never get through a take. That was such a great, rich experience for me,” she adds.

Another early role that fans love is her turn as a high school principal in “The Princess Diaries”, recreating her “the Queen is coming” line with a laugh.

RELATED: Sandra Oh Has Her Own Theory About What Happened At The End Of ‘Killing Eve’ Season 2

The star, who hails from the Ottawa area, also tells Norton she had “instant chemistry” with her “Killing Eve” co-star Jodie Comer.

“I could feel how she was receiving anything I’m giving to her and that she would react,” Oh says. “Chemistry, in some ways, between actors is about listening so I think it’s [important] to have that skill as well.”