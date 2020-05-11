Lionel Richie Surprises Doctor In Emotional ‘GMA’ Appearance

Lionel Richie is doing his part to honour frontline workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday’s “Good Morning America”, ABC News’ TJ Holmes enlists the “American Idol” judge to help surprise a Long Island doctor who has been treating coronavirus patients for weeks.

.@LionelRichie helps @tjholmes say "HELLO" to a very deserving doctor on the front lines. Dr. Nathalie Douge works tirelessly to help her COVID-19 patients at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in NY — and just happens to be a HUGE Lionel Richie fan! #TellTJ pic.twitter.com/jM7TPA9TgE — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 11, 2020

Dr. Nathalie Douge, who works at the Long Island Jewish Medical Centre, admits to Holmes each day is an “emotional roller coaster,” as almost every one of her patients has COVID-19.

“Some of these patients are so vulnerable,” says Dr. Douge. “The minute I told them they were positive, even though some of these patients had mild symptoms, they thought it was an automatic death sentence.”

It was the surprise of a lifetime when Richie appeared on a Zoom call to thank one of his biggest fans for all of her hard work.

“Oh my God,” Dough screamed, when Richie replied, “Hello, is it me you’re looking for?”

Douge added: “No one is going to believe this!”

Richie then gave the doctor some words of inspiration, telling her, “You know what’s so wonderful? To see you this happy considering what you do. Listen, my job is just to make people laugh and cry, you save lives doc and it’s so special to see you lose it for a moment.”