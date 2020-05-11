Billie Eilish Granted Restraining Order Against Obsessive Fan Who Showed Up At Her House Seven Times

Billie Eilish has been granted a restraining order against an obsessive fan who showed up at her house a total of seven times.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Launches ‘Me & Dad’ Radio Show With Father Patrick O’Connell

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, the “Bad Guy” singer claimed that 24-year-old Prenell Rousseau began showing up at her Los Angeles home continuously over the past week.

Eilish said that the trespasser started ringing the doorbell, which had been programmed with a Ring camera.

The musician’s father then began to speak to Rousseau and asked if he needed help. “I think I might have the wrong house, but does Billie Eilish live here?” he asked.

In the documents, Eilish added: “While we waited for security, Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue. My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused.”

RELATED: Finneas Hates The Question ‘Who Is The Next Billie Eilish?’; Says It Does A ‘Disservice’ To Her And Others

The Grammy Award winner’s security team was able to get him off the property, but he returned shortly after and laid down behind a wall in an attempt to spend the night.

Rousseau came back to her property the following day, where he tried to gain entry into her home through the front door.

The documents also state that the trespasser showed up seven times.

Eilish expressed that five out of those seven instances he wasn’t wearing a protective face mask or gloves.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Credits Cedrice For ‘Crazy Cool’ Cover Of Billie Eilish’s ‘Everything I Wanted’

According to TMZ, Rousseau had already been arrested twice that week. However, police only gave him a citation in an effort to keep non-violent perpetrators out of jail due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, May 11, a judge granted Eilish and her parents a temporary restraining order, where Rousseau must stay 200-yards away and cease all contact.

There will be a hearing on June 1, which will argue for a permanent restraining order against Rousseau.