Chris Pratt And Elizabeth Banks Revisit Their ‘Lego Movie’ Characters In COVID-19 PSA

Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks are bringing back their characters from “The Lego Movie” in a new health and safety video.

The PSA, which was released to viewers this past weekend, shows their Lego characters Emmet and Lucy return with a special message to teach kids the five fundamentals of staying healthy during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Related: Shay Mitchell Prepares For Post Coronavirus Life With Hilarious Airport Routine Video

Labelled as “Doing The Five,” Emmet, voiced by Pratt, tells viewers to “wash their hands,” “cough or sneeze into your elbow,” “don’t touch your face,” “keep a safe distance” and “stay at home if you can.”

Related: ‘Community’ Cast Reuniting For Virtual Table Read To Benefit Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Reiterating Emmet’s five tips to remember during the crisis, Lucy, voiced by Banks, reluctantly breaks into song while reminding kids to sing the following abbreviated fundamentals: “Hands, elbow, face, space, stay at home.”

Meanwhile, Banks recently opened up to Jimmy Kimmel about the difficulty of teaching third grade math while homeschooling her sons.

“I do want to take this opportunity to say thank you to all of the teachers out there, and all of the parents who are teaching,” she said in the interview from her home. “You have to have a lot of patience.”