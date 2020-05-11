‘The Twilight Zone’ Reboot Returns For More Mystery In Season 2 Trailer

Jordan Peele is back with more from “The Twilight Zone”.

On Monday, the first trailer for season 2 of the rebooted anthology series dropped. The new 10-episode season is set to premiere June 25.

While the trailer doesn’t give away many plot details, it does feature all the expected eeriness fans have come to love about the storied franchise, including monsters, creepy labs, scary dolls and more.

A shot of a man looking at a pair of broken glasses also suggests the season may feature a remake of the original classic “Twilight Zone” episode “Time Enough at Last”.

The cast for season 2 also brings in heavy-hitters, including Christopher Meloni, Billy Porter, Joel McHale, Sky Ferreira, Topher Grace, Gillian Jacobs, Thomas Lennon, Kylie Bunbury, Jenna Elfman, Tavi Gevinson, Gretchen Mol, Daniel Sunjata, Damon Wayans Jr., Ethan Embry, Sophia Macy and Natalie Martinez.

Peele, meanwhile, is back as host and narrator.