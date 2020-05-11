Anna Kendrick Always Tries To Add ‘Fun And Silliness’ Into All Aspects Of Life: It’s ‘One Of My Goals’

Anna Kendrick is the funny girl next door.

As Shape magazine‘s June cover star the actress opens up about her health and fitness lifestyle, which includes adding a little “fun and silliness” in all aspects of her life.

It’s “one of my goals,” she said. “I’m trying to have a sense of play. A lot of my life over the last decade has been work, recover, work, recover. That doesn’t leave much room for anything else. That’s the mindset and the reality for a lot of people. You work and then recover so you can work some more.”

Photo: PEGGY SIROTA/Shape

And that same attitude works its way into her workout regimen, “Every time I try something new, I’m like, I found it! I found the only workout I’ll ever need! Then I get so obsessed with it that I burn out and have to start over with something new. I went through phases of yoga, Pilates, barre classes, and running. The only thing I’ve never tried, because I know I would be bad at it, is workouts where they yell at you: ‘Come on! Get those knees up!’”

But while she loves to workout, Kendrick loves athleisure even more.

Photo: PEGGY SIROTA/Shape

“I love the fact that athletic wear is acceptable as a real outfit, and not as just an I’m-running-to-7-Eleven outfit,” she laughs. “I can go into the world in a stretch top and sweatpants, and it’s fashion. I live for that. I want to tell this generation: Never look back. Please don’t return to the dark age of low-rise jeans. That was a hateful time, and we don’t need to go there again.”

Kendrick’s issue of Shape hits newsstands May 15.