Anna Kendrick Always Tries To Add ‘Fun And Silliness’ Into All Aspects Of Life: It’s ‘One Of My Goals’

By Aynslee Darmon.

Photo: PEGGY SIROTA/Shape
Anna Kendrick is the funny girl next door.

As Shape magazine‘s June cover star the actress opens up about her health and fitness lifestyle, which includes adding a little “fun and silliness” in all aspects of her life.

It’s “one of my goals,” she said. “I’m trying to have a sense of play. A lot of my life over the last decade has been work, recover, work, recover. That doesn’t leave much room for anything else. That’s the mindset and the reality for a lot of people. You work and then recover so you can work some more.”

Photo: PEGGY SIROTA/Shape
And that same attitude works its way into her workout regimen, “Every time I try something new, I’m like, I found it! I found the only workout I’ll ever need! Then I get so obsessed with it that I burn out and have to start over with something new. I went through phases of yoga, Pilates, barre classes, and running. The only thing I’ve never tried, because I know I would be bad at it, is workouts where they yell at you: ‘Come on! Get those knees up!’”

But while she loves to workout, Kendrick loves athleisure even more.

Photo: PEGGY SIROTA/Shape
“I love the fact that athletic wear is acceptable as a real outfit, and not as just an I’m-running-to-7-Eleven outfit,” she laughs. “I can go into the world in a stretch top and sweatpants, and it’s fashion. I live for that. I want to tell this generation: Never look back. Please don’t return to the dark age of low-rise jeans. That was a hateful time, and we don’t need to go there again.”

Kendrick’s issue of Shape hits newsstands May 15.

Stars Staying In Shape
