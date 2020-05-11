Val Kilmer Reveals Why He Only Starred In One Batman Movie

Val Kilmer was happy to be one and done with the Batman franchise.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the actor opened up about playing the caped crusader in 1995’s “Batman Forever”.

The 60-year-old explained that he did not enjoy his time playing Bruce Wayne, and that his problem with the role became clear when Warren Buffett visited the set and his grandkids were more interested in playing with the props than Batman.

“That’s why it’s so easy to have five or six Batmans,” Kilmer explained. “It’s not about Batman. There is no Batman.”

Kilmer also responded to rumours that he was hard to work with on the set of the film.

“Everyone has to work out their own salvation,” he said. “How to live and by what morality, and I found that the part that I feel bad about is hurting somebody in the process.”

Next year, Robert Pattinson is set to don the cape as the next Bruce Wayne in “The Batman”.