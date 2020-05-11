Oprah Winfrey Honours The ‘Unimaginable’ Killing Of Ahmaud Arbery With 2.23 Mile Walk

Oprah Winfrey is honouring Ahmaud Arbery with a walk in his honour.

The media mogul, 66, embarked on a 2.23-mile walk to commemorate the life of the 25-year-old who was shot and killed on Feb. 23 (02/23) while out for a jog.

The hashtag #IRunWithMaud went viral on social media, prompting people across the country to run or walk 2.23 miles – including Winfrey.

“Today would’ve been Ahmaud Arbery’s 26th birthday. But he’s not here to celebrate because he was senselessly shot and killed doing something to make his life healthier and stronger,” Winfrey captioned a video on Instagram.

“He went out for a jog while being Black,” she continued. “I wonder what was he thinking in those last seconds of his life? Unimaginable to go for a run in 2020 and end up dead because of the colour of your skin.”

Alicia Keys and Viola Davis both did their own walks for Arbery.