Joe Jonas Reveals He ‘Forgot’ To Invite His Parents To His Surprise Las Vegas Wedding To Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas is spilling some wedding secrets one year after he and Sophie Turner tied the knot in Las Vegas.

The singer joined GQ Magazine for their “Undercover” segment and revealed he forgot to invite some important people to the surprise wedding.

Last year, Jonas and the “Game Of Thrones” alum shocked fans when they wed at a Vegas chapel after the Billboard Music Awards in front of all their closest friends, including Jonas’ bandmates and brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas.

RELATED: Joe Jonas Is Still Waiting To Get His Teen Choice Male Hottie Award

“Yes, we did get married in Vegas by an Elvis impersonator. We had to get legally married in the States, so we thought it’d be really fun to get all of our friends, invite them out and do an impromptu wedding,” Jonas spilled.

“And we actually had some people that I didn’t really even know that well there. Some people I’m now closer with, but Khalid was there. That was pretty cool,” he added. “And Diplo decided to livestream the whole thing. So thanks for that Diplo, and with putting dog filters on our face. It was great.”

RELATED: Joe Jonas Travels The World With Sophie Turner And Celebrity Friends For New Quibi Series

But a couple of Jonas family members were not there – his parents.

“It blew up in our faces because my parents called me the next morning and they were like, ‘Did you just get married?’” he revealed. “And I realized I told everybody but I forgot to tell my parents. So kids out there, make sure you tell your parents when you’re getting legally married.”

Two months after their Vegas wedding, Turner and Jonas had another ceremony in Paris with the whole family in attendance.