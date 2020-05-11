Anderson Cooper: ‘I Got A Call From Elton John’ After The Birth Of My Son

Anderson Cooper got an unexpected call after the birth of his son, Wyatt.

Cooper caught up with one of his best friends Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy”. The CNN news anchor revealed which famous face reached out to congratulate him on welcoming his baby boy at the end of April.

“I got direct messages from people who are well known, who I met once or twice, who reached out. I thought that was really sweet,” Cooper shared. “I can’t believe this person is reaching out to me.”

“For instance, I got a call from Elton John. I’ve interviewed him and stuff over the years,” he continued. “He’s paved the way in a lot of different ways. It was lovely. It was really cool.”

Cooper also reflected on his viral interview with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

“My sense is whatever her perception of herself is it’s not all that accurate,” Cooper shared. “She seemed quite proud of her statements and her lack of information and her lack of assuming responsibility.”

Finally, Cooper expressed his belief that a virtual New Year’s Eve could be an absolute blast in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Cooper and Cohen rang in the New Year together hosting the annual countdown.